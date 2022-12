ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Can Avail Up To 7.50%. Check Details

The maximum rate of interest for a general fixed deposit scheme for deposits less than Rs 2 crore is 7 per cent, while that for a senior citizen fixed deposit scheme is 7.5 per cent.

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has hiked the interest rates it provides on fixed deposits (FDs) across tenures. The new interest rates are applicable for both domestic and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts. The bank has split the hike in interest rates into two parts — for deposits up to Rs 2 crore and deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

ICICI BANK FD INTEREST RATES FOR DEPOSITS UP TO ₹2 Cr (With Effect From December 16, 2022)

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATE SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE* 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 days to 60 days 4.00% 4.50% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 185 days to 210 days 5.50% 6.00% 211 days to 270 days 5.50% 6.00% 271 days to 289 days 5.50% 6.00% 290 days to less than 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.60% 7.10% 390 days to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 18 months to 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50%

*Senior Citizens FD Interest rate are only applicable for domestic term deposits.

The maximum rate of interest for a general and senior citizen fixed deposit scheme for deposits between Rs 2 crore – Rs 5 crore is 7.15 per cent.

ICICI BANK FD INTEREST RATES FOR DEPOSITS BETWEEN ₹2 Cr-₹5 Cr (With Effect From December 29, 2022)

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATE SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE* 7 days to 14 days 4.50% 4.50% 15 days to 29 days 4.50% 4.50% 30 days to 45 days 5.25% 5.25% 46 days to 60 days 5.50% 5.50% 61 days to 90 days 5.75% 5.75% 91 days to 120 days 6.10% 6.10% 121 days to 150 days 6.10% 6.10% 151 days to 184 days 6.10% 6.10% 185 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.35% 211 days to 270 days 6.35% 6.35% 271 days to 289 days 6.50% 6.50% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.50% 6.50% 1 year to 389 days 7.10% 7.10% 390 days to < 15 months 7.10% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75%

*Senior Citizens FD Interest rate are only applicable for domestic term deposits.