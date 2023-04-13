Home

The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits with a term of 1 year to less than 15 months. The new rates of interest on bulk fixed deposits of ICICI Bank are effective as of today i.e. 13th April 2023.

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore. Customers can now get interest rates between 4.75 per cent and 7.25 per cent on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits with a term of 1 year to less than 15 months. The new rates of interest on bulk fixed deposits of ICICI Bank are effective as of today i.e. 13th April 2023.

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

ICICI Bank guarantees an interest rate of 4.75 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 60 days would earn interest at a rate of 5.75 percent, while one of 61 days to 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 6.00 pr cent, according to ICICI Bank. The deposits maturing in 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50 per cent interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will now earn 6.65 per cent interest.

The private sector lender is now offering an interest rate of 7.25 per cent on bulk FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 15 months and an interest rate of 7.15 per cent on those deposits maturing in 15 months to 2 years. The bank offers 6.75 per cent interest rate on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years and interest rate 7.00 per cent on a deposit tenor of 2 years and 1 day to 3 years.

A bulk fixed deposit generally provides higher interest rates than standard fixed deposits because a reasonably large chunk of money (here, Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore) is deposited with a financial institution in an interest-bearing fixed deposit account. The terms and conditions of both standard FDs and bulk deposits remain the same.

ICICI BANK FIXED INTEREST RATES FOR SINGLE DEPOSITS ABOVE Rs 2 Cr BUT LESS THAN Rs 5 Cr

Tenure Interest Rates For General Citizens With Effect From 13 April 2023 Interest Rates For Senior Citizens With Effect From 13 April 2023 7 days to 14 days 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac NA NA

