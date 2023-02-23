ICICI Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits. Get Up To 7.15% Interest Now | DETAILS HERE

Home

There are four tenures that offer the maximum interest rate of 7.15 per cent for both general category and senior citizens -- 1 year to 389 days, 390 days to less than 15 months, 15 months to less than 18 months, and 18 months to 2 years.

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. Now, both senior citizens and general depositors can earn up to 7.15 per cent interest.

Tenure General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 7.15% 7.15% 390 days to < 15 months 7.15% 7.15% 15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac NA NA

For a fixed deposit of an amount above Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore, for a 7-14 day tenure or 15-29 day tenure, both general category and senior citizens can earn interest at a rate of 4.75 per cent. If the depositor of either category chooses to deposit the aforesaid amount for a tenure of 30-45 days, he/she can earn interest at a rate of 5.50 per cent.

To earn an interest of 5.75 per cent, the maturity period of the fixed deposit should be between 46-60 days and to earn an interest of 6 per cent, the maturity period should be between 61-90 days. There are three tenures that offer an interest rate of 6.50 per cent — 91 to 120 days, 121 to 150 days, and 151 to 184 days.

The two tenures that offer an interest rate of 6.65 per cent are 185 to 210 days and 211 to 270 days, and the two tenures that offer an interest rate of 6.75 per cent are 271 to 289 days and 290 days to less than one year.

The interest rate for period beginning 2 years 1 day to 3 years is 7 per cent and for 3 years 1 day to 10 years is 6.75 per cent.

