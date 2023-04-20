Home

ICICI Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Once Again, Get Up To 7.25% Interest Now

The maximum interest of 7.25 per cent is offered for a deposit tenure of 1 year to 15 months.

ICICI Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Once Again, Get Up To 7.25% Interest Now (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: ICICI Bank, one of the largest private sector lenders in India, has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of above Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore with effect from 20 April 2023.

The bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.75 per cent to 7.25 per cent on bulk deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The maximum interest of 7.25 per cent is offered for a deposit tenure of 1 year to 15 months.

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

ICICI Bank promises an interest rate of 4.75 per cent on bulk deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days, and it offers an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on bulk deposits that mature in 30 days to 45 days.

For a tenure of 46 to 60 days, ICICI Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.75 per cent and 6.00 per cent for deposits held for 61 to 90 days.

Deposits that mature within the next 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50 per cent interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will now earn 6.65 per cent interest.

For bulk deposits that mature between 271 days to less than a year, the bank currently promises an interest rate of 6.75 per cent.

ICICI Bank is now giving interest rates of 7.15 per cent on deposits for a tenure between 15 months to two years and 7 per cent on deposits of tenure of two years and one day to three years. Deposits with maturities between three and ten years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75 per cent.

Tenure Interest Rates For General Investors Interest Rates For Senior Citizens 7 days to 14 days 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75%

“We wish to inform you that the Board of the Bank at its meeting scheduled on April 22, 2023 will also consider, inter-alia, the following: “fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law,” said the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank in a separate exchange filing.

