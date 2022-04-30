Bank Customer Alert: Attention bank customers. The ICICI Bank has increased the interest rate on Fixed Deposits of some categories. The ICICI Bank became the latest money lender to join the growing list of its contemporaries to hike interest rates on fixed deposits.Also Read - ICICI Bank Extends Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Till Oct 7, Offers Additional Interest Rate Of 0.25%
In a statement, the bank said the FD rates have been hiked for deposits of more than Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore. The bank also added that the change in FD rates is applicable to tenures of more than one year, and is applicable to both general public and senior citizens. Also Read - ICICI Bank Net Banking Services Down, App Faces Glitches
These new interest rates are applicable from April 28, the moneylender said in an update. The bank has also clarified that the senior citizen rates are applicable only for domestic term deposits. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600
Earlier, the ICICI Bank FD interest rate for deposits with one year tenure was 4.30 per cent, which has now been increased by 5 basis points to 4.35 per cent. In a similar manner, the interest rates for other tenures have been increased also. However, the FD interest rates for deposits with maturities of less than one year has been kept unchanged by ICICI Bank.
Check revised interest rates here:
- 7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 2.50 per cent
- 15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 2.50 per cent
- 30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 2.75 per cent
- 46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 2.75 per cent
- 61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
- 91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
- 121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
- 151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
- 185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.60 per cent
- 211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.60 per cent
- 271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.80 per cent
- 290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.80 per cent
- 1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent
- 390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent
- 15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.45 per cent
- 18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.60 per cent
- 2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent
- 3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.80 per cent
- 5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.80 per cent