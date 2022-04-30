Bank Customer Alert: Attention bank customers. The ICICI Bank has increased the interest rate on Fixed Deposits of some categories. The ICICI Bank became the latest money lender to join the growing list of its contemporaries to hike interest rates on fixed deposits.Also Read - ICICI Bank Extends Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Till Oct 7, Offers Additional Interest Rate Of 0.25%

In a statement, the bank said the FD rates have been hiked for deposits of more than Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore. The bank also added that the change in FD rates is applicable to tenures of more than one year, and is applicable to both general public and senior citizens. Also Read - ICICI Bank Net Banking Services Down, App Faces Glitches

These new interest rates are applicable from April 28, the moneylender said in an update. The bank has also clarified that the senior citizen rates are applicable only for domestic term deposits. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600

Earlier, the ICICI Bank FD interest rate for deposits with one year tenure was 4.30 per cent, which has now been increased by 5 basis points to 4.35 per cent. In a similar manner, the interest rates for other tenures have been increased also. However, the FD interest rates for deposits with maturities of less than one year has been kept unchanged by ICICI Bank.

Check revised interest rates here: