New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ facility at around 15, 000 of its ATMs.

“The facility will allow its customers to withdraw cash from its network of more than 15,000 ATMs using its mobile app iMobile. Customers will be able to withdraw cash from any ICICI Bank ATM without a debit card, and the facility will be available 24X7,” a news channel quoted the bank as saying in a statement.

Now, all the bank users can withdraw cash cardless up to Rs 20,000/ day with the help of mobile app iMobile.

Know here how to avail the ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ using ICICI Bank mobile app:

Step 1: Log into ICICI’s mobile app ‘iMobile’.

Step 2: Now, click on services. Select ‘Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM’.

Step 3: Enter the amount and select the bank account.

Step 4: Create a 4-digit temporary PIN. Submit.

Step 5: You will receive an OTP (One Time Password).

Step 6: Now, type the same OTP.

Step 7: Enter the temporary PIN.

Step 8: Enter the amount that you want to withdraw.

Step 9: It must be noted that the cash withdrawal request, as well as OTP, are valid up to next day midnight.

You no need to use your debit card and ATM PIN to withdraw cash using the aforementioned method.