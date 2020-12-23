Mumbai: Lending major ICICI Bank has launched an online platform to cater the needs of foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country. Also Read - After HDFC Bank, SBI Also Faces System Outage, App Services Down

The platform 'Infinite India' offers these companies banking solutions as well as value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation among others.

"An industry-first initiative, the 'Infinite India' platform offers significant convenience to foreign companies, as it eliminates the need of co-ordinating with multiple touchpoints leading to a hassle-free experience of doing business in India," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

“The ‘Infinite India’ initiative is a part of the host of technology-enabled-services that the bank is offering to foreign companies or MNCs coming to India.”

According to the statement, these technology-enabled-services are aimed at strengthening the bank’s position in the MNC segment, an important area.

“Driven by its dedicated team of relationship specialists, a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and leveraging on its global footprint to drive India-linked business, ICICI Bank will continue to build strong relationships with MNCs in India,” the statement said.