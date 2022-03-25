New Delhi: The mobile application of the second-largest private bank in India, ICICI Bank, have been hit by glitches. According to a report by Mint, the customers have been facing problems while logging in through the app. Also, the net banking services were down on Friday.Also Read - RBI Lifts Restrictions on HDFC Bank's 'Digital 2.0' Plan. Details Here

As per the reports, when people tried to log in through the app, a message popped up reading, "We are currently experiencing difficulty in processing your request. Please try again after some time."

The Twitter handle of ICICI Direct tweeted, "Dear Customer, http://ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused."

Netizens expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Tech Blogger, Geeky Ranjit tweeted, “Look like a major issue with ICICI in general coz now when I try to login to the ICICI Bank getting this page! Hmm… Cyber attack or major systems down!”

Another user Anshul Shrivastava also tweeted, “Hello @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care Looks like your corporate banking website is down. Please check #ICICIBank #websitedown”