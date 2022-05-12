New Delhi: ICICI Bank overtook the State Bank of India (SBI) to become the second most valued bank in India, after HDFC Bank. According to a report by Mint, the market cap of ICICI Bank on Wednesday was Rs 4,96,364.87 crore. SBI, on the other hand, had the m-cap of Rs 4,25,168.49 crore. HDFC, however, leads the list by a big margin with an m-cap of Rs 7,47,999.29 crore.Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses To Stay LIC IPO; Issues Notice To Centre

In India, Reliance Industries and TCS are the largest companies, HDFC follows them in the third spot. Adani Green and SBI have been fighting for the seventh spot. Adani Group stock overtook SBI earlier his year to become the seventh-largest company by m-cap. But as the Adani Green share price has been falling, SBI has regained the seventh spot.

ICICI Had Overtaken SBI In 2013 And 2016

The ICICI Bank had overtaken SBI in terms of m-cap in 2013. However, only after a few sessions, SBI regained the spot. This happened in 2016 and again in March 2022.

However, this time the gap looks big, according to Mint. ICICI Bank is expected to hit the Rs 5 lakh crore or Rs 5 trillion mark soon. SBI’s m-cap, on the other hand, has been diminishing and heading towards Rs 4 lakh crore or Rs 4 trillion.