Mumbai: Hours after the RBI increased the repo rate by a 50-basis-point, several private lenders including ICICI Bank and state-owned Punjab National Bank increased the interest rate on various loans. In a crucial decision on Friday, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee increased the repo rate to 5.40 per cent from 4.90 per cent, taking the benchmark policy rate to a three-year high.

List of banks that have increased loan interest rate

ICICI Bank: The ICICI Bank in a statement said the External Benchmark Lending Rate now stands at 9.10% p.a.p.m. (per annum payable monthly) effective August 5, 2022. The ICICI Bank this month also revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.15% across all tenors.

Notably, the External Benchmark Lending Rate (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI policy repo rate with a mark-up over the repo rate.

Punjab National Bank: The PNB said it also increased the repo, the External Benchmark Lending Rate to 7.90%. “Consequent upon an increase in repo rate by RBI, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been revised from 7.40% to 7.90% with effect from August 8, 2022,” the PNB said in a statement.

Moreover, the PNB said the repo rate-linked lending rates for state and central government guaranteed entities, corporates, including Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and A-rated corporate borrowers have also been increased.

Bank of Baroda: The Bank of Baroda in a separate statement said retail loans, which were applicable under its repo-linked lending rate, will from now have an interest rate of 7.95 per cent, reflecting a spread of 2.55 per cent over the repo rate. The bank said for tenures of one year to less than three years, the lending rates are in the range of 7.40 per cent to 7.80 per cent.

In September 2019, the RBI had launched the external benchmark linked method for new floating rate for personal-, retail-loans and lending to micro and small enterprises.