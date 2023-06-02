By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank Revise MCLR Rates; Loan EMIs To Be Impacted
ICICI Bank has reduced the one-month MCLR from 8.50 per cent to 8.35 per cent and brought down the three-month MCLR by 15 basis points
New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) and private lender ICICI Bank have revised their marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR). While PNB has hiked MCLR rates across tenures, ICICI Bank has brought down the rates on some tenures, and increased the remaining ones.
ICICI MCLR Rates With Effect From June 1, 2023
ICICI Bank has reduced the one-month MCLR from 8.50 per cent to 8.35 per cent and brought down the three-month MCLR by 15 basis points (bps) from 8.55 per cent to 8.40 per cent, according to the bank website.
Also, the bank has hiked MCLR on six-month and one-year tenures by 5 basis points to 8.75 per cent and 8.85 per cent respectively.
- Overnight: 8.35 per cent
- One Month: 8.35 per cent
- Three Months: 8.40 per cent
- Six Months: 8.75 per cent
PNB MCLR Rates With Effect From June 1, 2023
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also increased its marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenures. The new interest rates are effective from June 1, 2023.
The bank’s overnight benchmark marginal cost of lending has been hiked to 8.10 per cent from 8 per cent, as per the bank website.
The rates for one month, three months, and six months have been hiked to 8.20 per cent, 8.30 per cent, and 8.50 per cent, respectively. The one-year MCLR is increased to 8.60 per cent, while the three-year MCLR has been hiked to 8.90 per cent from 8.80 per cent.
- Overnight 8.10 per cent
- One month 8.20 per cent
- Three months 8.30 per cent
- Six months 8.50 per cent
- One year 8.60 per cent
- Three years 8.90 per cent
In the pricing of most of the consumer loans such as auto, personal, and home loans, the benchmark one-year MCLR is used.
This revision in MCLR rates will impact those borrowers who have taken loans against the MCLR..
Should Loans Be Prepaid?
Getting rid of debt is good, but it’s not always wise to prepay loans. While one can eliminate liabilities and enjoy a peaceful retirement life after prepaying loans, you must do the math using remaining tenure of the loan, the amount that needs to repaid, the prepayment charges (if any) that will be imposed by the bank, and other factors.
It must also be noted that, as per the Income Tax rules, you qualify for a tax deduction up to Rs 2 lakh per annum on home loan interest repayments. This helps in reducing the taxes by around Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per annum if you are in the higher income tax brackets of 20 per cent and 30 per cent. You may lose this tax benefit if you prepay the home loan.
