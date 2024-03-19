Home

ICICI Lombard,Apollo Tyres, IOL Chemicals,Shriram Finance,Hindalco, Sonata; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Buy call for ICICI Lombard shares for a one-year with target price of Rs 2,000

Stocks To Buy Today

The Sensex opened in the red today at 72,431.98, went down by 316.44 points, the Nifty50 also went below 22,000, which is down by nearly 100 points. TCS stock also went down nearly by 2.5 per after block deal news.

According To Experts And Zee Business, Know Here Top 10 Stocks In Focus Today

Buy call For HG Infra Engineering shares with a target price of Rs 922 and a stop loss at Rs 881

Buy call for Rs 460 put option of Apollo Tyres at Rs 10 with a target price of Rs 18 and a stop loss at Rs 6

Buy call for Cummins India shares with a one-year target price of Rs 3,200

Buy call for RPP Infra Projects for a target of Rs 108 with a stop loss at Rs 102

Buy call for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stocks with a target price of Rs 372 and a stop loss at Rs 355

Buy call for Shriram Finance shares with a target price of Rs 2,380 and a stop loss at Rs 2,290

Buy call for Swan Energy shares with a target price of Rs 585 and a stop loss at Rs 555

Buy the Rs 535 call for Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 12 and a stop loss at Rs 8

Buy Sonata Software shares with a target price of Rs 774 and a stop loss at Rs 7

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

