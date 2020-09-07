New Delhi: In a major development to the money laundering allegations in ICICI-Videocon case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Deepak Kochar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochar. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning a Biopic on Sourav Ganguly, Reveals His Business Partner Varun Mathur to ED

As per latest updates, Deepak was being questioned by the ED whole day before he was arrested in the night.He has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drug Angle: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says he Believed in Yoga, 'Never Did Hard Drugs'

The ICICI-Videocon case pertains to an alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.