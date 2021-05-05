New Delhi: The Central Government on Wednesday approved strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank Limited. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank Ltd. Also Read - Two Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Lucknow's Oxygen Refilling Factory

The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by Government of India and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with RBI, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) statemnent reads.

IDBI Bank Disinvestment: Top Points