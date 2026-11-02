IDBI Bank: Is the buyer paying for deal with bank’s own money?

DIPAM's internal note of 13 August shows officials opened Fairfax's bid, discarded the ₹94.42 reserve price, and only then ordered new valuations.

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New Delhi: The buyer is acquiring the bank, while the bank is expected to acquire the buyer’s existing businesses. The proceeds from the second transaction will form part of the financing for the first. It is an unusual way of funding a bank takeover. This was not speculation. A day after the Cabinet approved the sale, Fairfax’s own executives highlighted the arrangement to investors during a conference call on October 15.

As per a Businessworld report, during the call, an analyst from Raymond James posed a question: How did Fairfax intend to bring its insurance subsidiary, Go Digit, under IDBI? Would IDBI use its surplus cash to acquire the shares at market price?

“So the way it works is there’s excess capital at IDBI Bank. And so they’ll just pay cash… we see them paying cash at the time of the deal at market prices,” Prem Watsa, Fairfax’s founder and chairman, answered.

Earlier on the same call, Watsa had set out how Fairfax would pay for IDBI: by “cash on hand, dividends from our insurance companies, potential asset sales… and the contributions of Digit and IIFL Capital at their respective market prices.”

Peter Clarke, Fairfax president, then put a number on it. The purchase needs USD 5.6 billion, he said. As for “the contribution of Digit Insurance, including the Life operations and IIFL Capital… For those 3 companies, that’s approximately $3 billion on its own.” Clarke’s USD 3 billion is more than half the USD 5.6 billion purchase price. In effect, the bank would help pay for its own takeover.

That raises the question at the heart of this story: Is Fairfax buying IDBI with its own money, or is a large part of the money it needs expected to come from IDBI itself?

Four Pieces of One Picture

It is important to note that this is the fourth question Businessworld has raised about the sales, and when viewed together, the four issues paint a deeply troubling picture.

The Price

As per DIPAM’s internal note dated 13 August, the officials opened Fairfax’s bid, set aside the reserve price of Rs 94.42, and only subsequently ordered fresh valuations. Those valuations came in at Rs 75.99, well below Fairfax’s bid of Rs 81.

The government maintains that its prescribed procedures are guidelines rather than binding rules and insists that the process was “double blind”.

The Seller’s Boardroom

For seven months during the sale process, an LIC director who was also a member of its Investment Committee sat on the board of Fairfax-controlled Thomas Cook India. LIC was selling its 30.24 percent stake in IDBI Bank. LIC has yet to clarify whether the director disclosed this association or recused himself from relevant deliberations.

The Companies

Fairfax announced plans to transfer its stakes in Go Digit and IIFL Capital to IDBI Bank “at their respective market prices” a day after the Cabinet approved the transaction. Yet Go Digit Life is unlisted and has no publicly quoted market price. Nor has any independent valuation of these three entities been made public.

The Money

Fairfax executives have now said that IDBI Bank would pay cash for these companies, with the proceeds helping finance the acquisition of IDBI itself.

Individually, each of these developments may have an explanation. Taken together, however, they raise far more consequential questions. They point to a transaction in which the valuation was revised after the bidder’s offer had been opened, a director of the selling institution simultaneously held a position on the board of a company controlled by the buyer, and the buyer’s financing strategy appears to rely, in part, on funds generated by the very bank it is seeking to acquire.

Things you must know:

Fairfax buys 60.72 percent of IDBI from the government and LIC for Rs 52,878 crore, at Rs 81 a share.

That is below the market price on the day of the Cabinet decision.

Fairfax takes control of IDBI, a regulated bank with a net worth of ₹61,164 crore on 30 September.

IDBI buys Fairfax’s stakes in Go Digit General, Go Digit Life and IIFL Capital “at their respective market prices,” in Fairfax’s words.

The money goes to the Fairfax group. Its executives have counted these “contributions” among the sources that will pay for IDBI.

Clarke’s $3 billion is Fairfax’s own stated value for the three businesses, not a completed payment.

At the exchange rate implied by the deal price, it comes to about Rs 28,300 crore, or 54 percent of what Fairfax is paying for IDBI.

Another analyst, from ATB Cormark, summed up the plan to Watsa on the call: “Digit and IIFL will be vended in. You’ll take cash, maybe out of the surplus capital.” Watsa began his reply: “Yes, that’s true, Jeff,” before turning to ownership limits.

No structure is final, and Watsa noted that IDBI is a public company. But asked directly how IDBI would pay, his answer was cash.

With 60.72 percent, Fairfax would control IDBI. The remaining 39.28 percent, most of it held by the government and LIC, would belong to other shareholders. IDBI would receive shares in the three businesses for its cash, so this is not money handed away. But it is the bank’s money, and every shareholder has a stake in how it is spent.

Three fundamental questions arise from this transaction. Are the businesses being independently and fairly valued, particularly Go Digit Life, which has no publicly quoted market price? Can IDBI Bank afford to commit such a substantial portion of its capital to these acquisitions? And, most importantly, does the proposed purchase serve the interests of all IDBI shareholders, or does it primarily benefit Fairfax, the entity that controls the buyer? Ultimately, the central question remains: Whose capital is being deployed, and whose interests does this transaction really serve?

IDBI’s “excess capital” did not appear by chance.

A decade ago, IDBI was among India’s most troubled banks. Its turnaround was funded by the government and LIC, India’s state-owned insurer, which took control in 2019. The same year, the Cabinet approved another ₹9,300 crore, split between the government and LIC.

Watsa acknowledged this on the call himself. IDBI “got into trouble in the 2016 to 2020 time period,” he said, “with cumulative losses of approximately USD 6.4 billion financed by LIC and the Government of India.”

The turnaround worked. On 30 September 2026, IDBI’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 27.10%. That is more than double the regulatory minimum of 11.5%, including the capital conservation buffer. A capital ratio is not cash in a vault. But it is the strength that public money rebuilt.

That strength is now central to Fairfax’s investment case. And Fairfax’s chairman says the bank’s “excess capital” will pay cash for Fairfax’s own companies.

On the call, Watsa called IDBI “financially very strong with capital adequacy of 27%,” and the purchase “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Of the bank’s future dividends, he said: “They’re very well capitalized. And so that flows to us.”

Has the government surrendered its say?

The government and LIC will still own 34 percent of IDBI after the sale. However, both the parties decided not to keep any special say. As per the DIPAM’s internal note of 13 August 2026, accessed by Businessworld, records the decision.

The government chose a share purchase agreement because of “the transfer of management control in the IDBI Bank and the fact that no special rights are being contractually extended to the GOI and the LIC post-closing” (para 2.6). Could it be the same as not having any shareholder voting rights whatsoever?”

Notably, statements like these require clarity from the government. The government also says both will withdraw their nominees from IDBI’s board. That same note recommends Fairfax as the buyer. It does not mention Fairfax’s plan for IDBI to take over Go Digit and IIFL Capital, and does not say whether the government knew of it. Fairfax announced the plan on 14 October, the day the Cabinet approved the sale.

Fairfax argues that the proposed arrangement would create “a unified financial services company” capable of providing a comprehensive, one-stop solution to the financial needs of Indian consumers.

Under this model, Digit could leverage IDBI Bank’s customer base to expand the distribution of its insurance products. However, during the investor call, Watsa clarified that Fairfax had no intention of merging or rebranding the businesses. “We have never believed in synergies,” he said.