IDBI Bank sale raises questions: Why were two properties worth Rs 2,122 crore less before Fairfax deal?

As per the report, the note in IDBI Bank’s accounts says certain legal developments affected two immovable properties of the bank and restricted its ability to sell them, though they remain in its uninterrupted possession and ownership.

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New Delhi: A fresh controversy has surfaced over the proposed sale of IDBI Bank after the lender wrote down the value of two of its properties by a combined Rs 2,122 crore in FY 2025-26. It is important to note that the bank’s annual report neither identifies the properties nor provides any explanation for the substantial reduction in their valuation, raising questions about transparency.

As per a report by Business World journalist Palak Shah, the bank reduced the combined value of two of its properties by Rs 2,122 crore during the financial year 2025-26. The reduction has been mentioned in the bank’s annual report. However, the disclosure appears in just a single sentence in the financial statements.

The bank has neither identified the two properties nor clarified what circumstances led to such a substantial reduction in their valuation. Following this disclosure, questions have emerged over the valuation of the bank’s land and buildings.

In particular, concerns are being raised about whether any legal hurdles prompted the write-down and why the bank did not provide investors with a detailed explanation. The development assumes significance because the valuation reduction took place at a time when the government was advancing the process of selling IDBI Bank.

To recall, the Union Cabinet approved the sale of the bank to Canada’s Fairfax at a price of Rs 81 per share in October. The report further adds that this is the fifth time Business World has highlighted an issue related to the sale of IDBI Bank that requires clarification. However, the Modi government has consistently maintained that the entire disinvestment process has been conducted in accordance with established rules and that two independent valuations were carried out to determine the bank’s sale price.

Here are some of the key details:

In its annual report for FY 2025-26, IDBI Bank stated that certain legal developments had affected two of its immovable properties, restricting its ability to sell them.

The bank continues to retain possession and ownership rights over both properties.

In view of these developments, the bank got them revalued through independent valuers.

In simple terms, certain legal hurdles have emerged concerning two of the bank’s properties, making it difficult for IDBI Bank to sell them as freely as before.

The bank continues to own and use these properties. Since its ability to sell them has become restricted, the bank reduced their combined valuation by ₹2,122 crore.

The biggest question here is why the bank disclosed such a substantial reduction without identifying the two properties or revealing their locations.

It also did not provide details of the legal disputes, the names of the valuers or the properties’ valuations before the write-down.

This reduction did not result in any cash outflow from the bank.

It is merely an accounting adjustment reflecting a decrease in the recorded value of the properties on the bank’s books.

In other words, the combined book value of the two properties was reduced by ₹2,122 crore.

Property Valuations Were Increased a Year Ago. So, What Led to Such a Massive Reduction?

To understand the sharp decline in the valuation of IDBI Bank’s properties, it is important to look at the situation a year earlier.

According to the report, an independent valuer assessed the bank’s properties in March 2025 and compared their estimated worth with prevailing market rates. The valuation exercise found that the properties were worth Rs 2,855 crore more than their recorded value in the bank’s books. Following this assessment, the bank increased the valuation of its properties.

However, the picture changed significantly just a year later.

In March 2025, the total value of IDBI Bank’s land and buildings stood at ₹11,383 crore. By March 2026, this figure had fallen to ₹8,881 crore. According to the report, the ₹2,122 crore write-down in the value of the two properties accounts for the largest portion of this decline disclosed by the bank.

However, the bank did not clarify whether the two properties whose valuations have now been reduced were among those whose valuations had been increased in March 2025. The bank’s half-yearly financial statements indicate that the decline in the value of these properties occurred between October 2025 and March 2026. This was the same period during which the government was advancing the process of selling IDBI Bank.

What the DIPAM secretary said

A day after the Cabinet decision, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla told Business Standard that IDBI has “two most important properties.” Chawla described one as the allotted property in Hyderabad, a training centre, which he said “cannot be transferred to anyone in any form and is not marketable”.

The other, he said, is the leased property in Mumbai, which is the headquarters. “The Mumbai property is leased, so it has a fair market value for the lease,” he reportedly said. He added that the valuer researched the title papers and land covenants and did a fair valuation at market rates.

Asked for the values, according to the report, he said he could share the methodology while the finer details were in the valuation reports. The report said Businessworld could not confirm whether these are the same two properties the bank referred to in its accounts. Neither the bank nor the government has said so.

Hyderabad campus and its history

If the Hyderabad campus is one of the two, the report said, its history matters.

In 1987, the state government allotted land to IDBI for setting up a staff training institute at Rs 25,000 per acre, the prevailing market rate at the time. However, the grant allowed the government to reclaim the land for a public purpose by paying no more than the amount IDBI had originally paid. In 2007, the state government took back 10 acres for another department. IDBI challenged the move in the High Court in 2008 and won, with Justice N.V. Ramana setting aside the takeover. In 2022, the state government appealed against the decision but lost. A bench led by the Chief Justice observed that the state “has not done any charity to the Bank”, noting that IDBI had paid the market value for the land.

According to the report, the bench also said the state had shown no law that entitles it to resume land allotted on payment of market value, and told officials to speed up permissions so the bank could build more on the campus.

The report noted that the conditions on the land have not changed in 39 years, and that the 2022 ruling strengthened the bank’s hold on it. It asked what the “legal development” was, since the annual report does not say.

The report also questioned Chawla’s remark that the land cannot be transferred, saying the two court rulings quote only the state’s right to take the land back and do not mention a bar on transfer. The government has not published the document he relies on. Besides, the report said, the land itself is not being transferred; the bank that owns it is being sold, and a campus given to a government-owned bank will come under a private foreign investor.

What the annual report says

As per the note in IDBI Bank’s accounts, certain legal developments affected two of the bank’s immovable properties, restricting its ability to sell them despite retaining uninterrupted possession and ownership. The bank subsequently revalued the properties through independent valuers.

The report read this to mean that the bank still owns and uses the properties, but cannot freely sell them, and has therefore marked them down by Rs 2,122 crore. No cash left the bank; the amount was struck off their paper value.

The bank has not said which properties are involved, what the legal trouble is, who valued them or what they were worth earlier, the report noted.

Will the government disclose the individual valuations of every piece of land and building owned by IDBI Bank across the country?

The report concludes that unless the bank identifies the two properties and the government makes the basis of their valuation public, those outside the sale process will have no way of knowing their actual worth.

Moreover, if the legal hurdles surrounding these properties are resolved in the future and their value increases, the benefits will accrue to the bank under Fairfax’s control.

This is why property valuation has emerged as a key issue in concerns over transparency in the sale of IDBI Bank.