IDBI bank strategic sale: Fairfax acquires 60.72% stake in Rs 52,878 crore landmark deal

The Cabinet approved selling a 60.72% equity stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax-backed Canada Inc for Rs 52,878 crore, retaining residual government and LIC shares.

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In a landmark privatization move on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the strategic restructuring and sale of an aggregate 60.72 percent equity stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc., whose parent company is Fairfax Financial Holdings, for Rs 52,878 crore. The transaction involves divestment by both the Central Government and LIC, leaving residual shareholdings of 15 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Of the total equity stake, the government’s share would be 30.48 per cent, and the LIC share would be 30.24 per cent, leaving a residual shareholding of 15 per cent with the government and 19 per cent with the LIC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the transaction as a “strategic restructuring” rather than strategic disinvestment, clarifying that the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will continue to hold stakes in the bank.

Due to its poor financial health, the bank required repeated infusion of capital, initially provided by the Government of India and later by the LIC.

The decision of the CCEA was implemented through a two-stage, competitive bidding process supported by a multi-layered, collective decision-making mechanism consisting of the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG), the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) and the Alternative Mechanism (AM) consisting of an empowered Group of Cabinet Ministers, according to an official statement.

Of the five parties who initially submitted their expression of interest, four parties qualified as per the eligibility criteria and disqualification conditions prescribed therein, of which, two finally submitted their techno-financial bids and became Qualified Bidders (QBs) for this transaction.

After comprehensive evaluation by the CGD and after considering the recommendations of the Alternative Mechanism, the CCEA approved Canada Inc. (parent entity Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.) as the strategic buyer for this transaction “for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,878.0806181 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in the IDBI Bank Ltd, comprising 30.48 per cent equity shareholding held by the Gol and 30.24 per cent equity shareholding held by the LIC.”

Story Highlights

Fairfax-Backed Acquisition: Canada Inc., under Fairfax Financial Holdings, secured the strategic acquisition following CCEA clearance.

Joint Divestment Model: Both the Central Government and LIC are concurrently shedding their majority shareholdings to transition IDBI Bank into private control.

Retained Minority Holdings: The government and LIC will hold 15 percent and 19 percent residual shares respectively post-transaction.

The stock market price of the narrowly traded IDBI stock continued to be volatile and fluctuated both above and below the bid discovered price with a high-low range of Rs 118.38 to Rs 61.01 per share over the valuation period.