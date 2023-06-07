Home

IDFC First Bank Server Down: Customers Unable To Access Net Banking, Express Concern on Twitter

IDFC First Bank Server Down: The customer care department of the bank confirmed that net banking and mobile apps were facing glitches since 5.30 PM and assured that services will be back within some time.

Customers took to Twitter to express their concerns saying that they were unable to log in to their net banking or mobile app accounts on Wednesday.

IDFC First Bank Server Down: Customers of IDFC First Bank on Wednesday complained that they could not access net banking and mobile app services. Customers took to Twitter to express their concerns saying that they were unable to log in to their net banking or mobile app accounts on Wednesday. They believe that the server of the bank might be down because of which they are facing such issues.

Taking to Twitter, one customer said, ‘’I cannot login into my app and i am not able to use the website as well i am in the middle of a transaction and your bank services are down? Please be quick about it.”

@IDFCFIRSTBank I cannot login into my app and i am not able to use the website as well i am in the middle of a transaction and your bank services are down? Please be quick about it. — kushal jha (@kushaljha1) June 7, 2023

@IDFCFIRSTBank I'm unable to log into my net banking account or mobile app today. Need to make an urgent fund transfer. Please help! — Utkarsh Pant (@utkarshpant15) June 7, 2023

In the meantime, the customer care department of the bank confirmed that net banking and mobile apps were facing glitches since 5.30 PM and assured that services will be back within some time.

Replying to a series of tweets of the customers, IDFC First Bank said, ‘’Hi! We regret any difficulties faced. We need your contact details to check & resolve your query. Request you to DM your mobile number OR click on https://bit.ly/3qjbzbu OR email at customer.service@idfcfirstbank.com.”

Hi! We regret any difficulties faced. We need your contact details to check & resolve your query. Request you to DM your mobile number OR click on https://t.co/t0i6WaOA2r OR email at customer.service@idfcfirstbank.com. https://t.co/xKvBgKbzQv — IDFC FIRST Bank (@IDFCFIRSTBank) June 7, 2023

Earlier known as IDFC Bank, the IDFC First Bank is a private sector bank that was established by the merger of the banking arm of Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) and Capital First Ltd – an Indian non-bank financial institution. The shares of IDFC First Bank on June 7 settled 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 73.56 apiece on the BSE.

