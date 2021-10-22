New Delhi: IEX share price today rose to Rs 832.85 at BSE Sensex in the opening trade. At NSE Nifty, shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at a price of Rs 833.70 on Friday. The surge in share price of the IEX came after its board had recommended the bonus share. The proposed ration of the bonus share is 2:1 and requires approval from shareholders.

IEX Share Price NSE, BSE

Currently, IEX share price in BSE Sensex is at Rs 792.20, up by 33.65 points or 4.44 per cent. The share price of IEX at NSE Nifty was at Rs 797.65, according to details obtained from BSE India and NSE India websites.

IEX Share Price – Direct Link To Check

To track IEX share price at BSE, you need to go – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/indian-energy-exchange-ltd/iex/540750/

To check IEX share price at NSE, you need to visit – https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=IEX

Notably, IEX recorded a 59 per cent year-on-year jump in the total traded electricity volumes to 8,997 million units (MU) in September, PTI reported.

The Indian Energy Exchange traded 8,997 MU electricity volume and achieved a 59 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in September 2021, the IEX said in a statement, PTI report said.

Meanwhile, India’s equity markets have made more gains on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays than any other day of the week in the last 4-months, as per an IANS report.

Significantly, India’s key stock indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — rallied during this period to touch new record highs, IANS reported.