If Elon Musk gave Rs 8,000 to every person on Earth, he would remain world’s richest person

Elon Musk first appeared on the list of billionaires in 2011. Subsequently, the rapid growth of Tesla and SpaceX consistently boosted his wealth.

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New Delhi: Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, has made history. Following a spectacular stock market listing for SpaceX, his total net worth has surpassed $1.1 trillion (approximately Rs 95 lakh crore). With this, he has become the world’s first trillionaire. SpaceX’s IPO launched on the US stock exchange, Nasdaq, at a price of $135 per share. Post-listing, the company’s total valuation reached $1.77 trillion. Musk holds a stake of approximately 42% in the company, with that holding alone valued at around $866 billion.

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Elon Musk first appeared on the list of billionaires in 2011. Subsequently, the rapid growth of Tesla and SpaceX consistently boosted his wealth. Over 15 years, he added three more zeros to his net worth, propelling him into the trillion-dollar club.

He Could Give Rs 8,000 To Every Person

The scale of Musk’s wealth can be gauged by the fact that he could give approximately Rs 8,000 to every person on Earth (a global population of around 8 billion). Doing so would cost about Rs 64 lakh crore ($800 billion). Even after this, he would retain assets worth approximately Rs 31 lakh crore and could still remain the world’s richest person. For comparison, the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, has a net worth of approximately Rs 28 lakh crore.

SpaceX Became The Primary Driver Of His Wealth

Previously, a large portion of Musk’s wealth came from Tesla, but now approximately 80% of his total net worth is tied to SpaceX. The company’s satellite internet business, Starlink, generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025. Additionally, a major agreement with Musk’s AI company, xAI, further boosted investor confidence.

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Significant Benefits For Employees Too

It is not just Elon Musk who has benefited from SpaceX’s entry into the market; over 4,400 current and former employees have also gained. The value of shares received by employees as part of their compensation and incentives has surged, turning many of them into millionaires. Some market experts believe there is a possibility of a major merger between SpaceX and Tesla in the future. If that happens, the resulting entity could become one of the world’s largest and most influential technology companies.

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s $1.1 trillion fortune is said to surpass the entire GDP of many countries.