‘If I Get Laid Off’: Amazon Employee Approves Co-Worker’s Code With Bug Amid Mass Layoff

The employee also mentioned how the their morale at Amazon was in terrible shape, as the mother of all layoffs was approaching.

Amazon Layoff: Preparing to hit back against the firm in case he gets laid off, an unidentified Amazon developer approved a co-worker’s code with a bug in it. Posting anonymously on an online community for professionals called Blind, the Amazon employee noticed a bug in his co-workers’ code, but let it pass hoping to disrupt the firm’s site. The bug, reportedly could break or disrupt one of Amazon’s products if not rectified at a later stage.

“It’s T minus 21 hours until layoffs at Amazon, I saw a bug in my coworker’s CR and I approved it. The bug just got merged and if I get laid off, it will hit prod after I’m gone,” the disgruntled employee wrote under the username “cPk3du” on the Blind app.

He also mentioned how the employee morale at Amazon was in terrible shape, as the mother of all layoffs was approaching. But many on Blind’s Twitter also called out the user as petty and questioned the ethics of his revenge tactics.

“Morale in the dumps. Why trouble yourself and shit in the toilet when you can shit on the floor? It makes no difference because everything is covered in shit at Amazon. To my colleagues at the PIP factory, may the odds be ever in your favour,” he added further.

This happened when the company was in the process of laying off thousands of its workers. Earlier, Amazon has announced it will lay off 18,000 employees from its offices worldwide. The cuts amount to 6% of the e-commerce giant’s workforce.