New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his week-long tour to US on Wednesday addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York and encouraged the global investors to come to India and invest in the country.

“If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the largest infrastructure ecosystem and urbanisation, then come to India,” he said at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York.

He said there is a government in India that is working towards improving the business environment in the country. “India’s decision to cut corporate tax has sent a positive message,” he said.

Asking US companies to invest in the Indian market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, PM Modi said India is also the right place to invest in start-ups.

“If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India,” he said, adding, “if you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market then India is the right place.”

He said that in the coming years, India is going to invest 1.3 trillion dollars in modern infrastructure. “Also, lakhs of crores of rupees are being spent on the social infrastructure of the country,” he added.

Saying that four factors such as Democracy, Demography, Demand and Decisiveness make India a reliable destination for investors, PM Modi said India has now set the goal to make the country a 5- trillion dollar economy. “To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions,” he added.

“Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world; your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth,” he added.

PM Modi said his government is rapidly modernising the cities, and equipping them with latest technology and citizen-friendly infrastructure.

“Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management. Your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge,” he said.

Talking about his mission on making India a plastic-free country, PM Modi said the country has banned single-use plastic. “A big movement has been started to discourage its usage. A nationwide campaign against single-use plastic will be held on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on 2 October,” he added.

He said India has the third biggest coal reserve in the world. “We invite the world to bring their technology for coal gasification in India that will produce clean energy. The gas can then be used for mobility as well as a source of energy,” he added.