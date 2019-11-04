New Delhi: With the objective of easing the cost of hospital expenses, the IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited on Monday launched a new health insurance policy ‘Swasthya Raksha Bima’.

“Our goal is to provide health insurance to all sections of society. Keeping in view, the specific needs of smaller towns and non-metros, we have launched Swasthya Raksha Bima, a simple health insurance product that has a low premium rate,” Anamika Roy Rashtrawar, Wholetime Director, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, said.

Extremely affordable health coverage for people living in smaller towns and non-metro cities, the new health insurance policy offers comprehensive protection for an individual and their family for meeting hospitalisation expenses.

The policy covers family members consisting of individual, spouse and financially dependent children on a floater basis. Without compromising on the quality of coverage, the various sum insured options available is from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

For a family consisting of 2 adults and 2 children with a sum insured of Rs 1 lakh, the basic premium is Rs 2,590 per year which is approximately Rs 216 per month. For a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh, the premium will be Rs 6,125 per year which is approximately Rs 510 per month.

Designed to cover people in smaller towns and non-metro cities, the health insurance from the IFFCO Tokio has been prepared in such a way that they do not have to pay a higher premium as the cost of healthcare in their town.

“In rural India, claims are mostly for an infectious ailment which is one of the reasons for the cost of hospitalisation is much lower in smaller cities. We, therefore, decided to pass on the benefit to the customer,” Pallavi Roy, Head – Products, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company, said.