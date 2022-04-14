New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi from Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg with immediate effect. It has also raised the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) today. For Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.Also Read - Cigarette Sales In India Top Pre-Pandemic Level | Know Why Here

The IGL has also increased the price of PNG by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

PNG will now cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM. Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.