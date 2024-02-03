IGL Genesis Technologies Signs 20 Crore Deal with Hangzhuo | Check Details Here

Home

IGL Genesis Technologies is a joint venture between gas utility IGL and metering solutions provider Genesis.

Business News: The IGL Genesis Technologies has signed a deal with China-based Hangzhou Beta Meter to buy smart meter manufacturing technology for USD 2.4 million. IGL Genesis Technologies is a joint venture between gas utility IGL and metering solutions provider Genesis. Notably, the IGL Genesis Technologies Limited (IGTL) is a 51:49 joint venture between Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt ltd (GGSPL) — a subsidiary of recycling firm Vikas Lifecare.

According to the statement issued by the company, IGTL has already initiated the process of setting up the production facility to manufacture smart gas meters in India with technical knowhow from Hangzhou Beta Meter Co., Ltd (Holley Group).

”IGTL has acquired the technology for manufacturing of smart gas meters for about USD 2.4 million (about Rs 199.20 million), of which IGTL has remitted 50 per cent about USD 1.2 million (Rs 99.60 million) this week,” Vikas Lifecare said in the statement.

The funds for the payment have been sourced from the capital infusion of about Rs 370 million, contributed to IGTL by both IGL and GGSPL in the ratio 51:49, respectively, it said.

