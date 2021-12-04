New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with effect from Saturday, December 4, reported the livemint. With the latest revision in prices, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stands at Rs 53.04.Also Read - IGL Smart Card For CNG Customers Launched; Here’s How it Works

In Haryana’s Gurugram, the price of CNG gas stands at Rs 60.40 per Kg, whereas in Rewari, the price stands at Rs 61.10 per Kg. In Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG gas rates have surged to Rs 50.30 per Kg, as per the Indraprastha Gas Limited web portal. Also Read - Supreme Court turns down gas tariff regulation plea

In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand, the CNG price after revision stands at Rs 67.31 per Kg, according to the mint report.

Revised CNG prices in other cities of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan:

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs 58.58 per Kg

Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs 63.28 per Kg

Gurugram – Rs 60.40 per Kg

Rewari – Rs 61.10 per Kg

Karnal & Kaithal – Rs 59.30 per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs 67.82 per Kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs 67.31 per kg

Incorporated in 1998, IGL took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited. The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) – IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region.