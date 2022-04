New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg on Monday, April 04. The new price will come into effect from Monday, April 4.Also Read - IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Points Out CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's Weakness