IGL To Slash CNG Prices in Delhi-NCR By Rs 2.50 Kg From Tomorrow

New Delhi: After Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) announced that the company has decided to reduce the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) to Rs 73.50/Kg effective from midnight of 5th March 2024/ morning of 6th March 2024, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday said that it will slash the CNG prices in IGL area including Delhi NCR by Rs 2.50/kg. The reduced prices will be applicable from tomorrow morning 6 AM i.e. March 7, 2024.

“The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad GA from 6 am tomorrow morning,” IGL said in a statement.

This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener.

Mahanagar Gas reduces price of CNG in Mumbai

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced the reduction of the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) to Rs 73.50/Kg effective from midnight of 5th March 2024/ morning of 6th March 2024.

“Due to reduction in gas input cost MGL is pleased to announce reduction in CNG price by Rs 2.5/Kg in and around Mumbai,” the company said, adding that MGL’s CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai.

