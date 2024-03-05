IIFL Finance Stock Down After RBI Bar It From Sanctioning, Disbursing Gold Loans

Home

The Reserve Bank Of India on Monday barred IIFL Finance from sanctioning or disbursing new gold loans with immediate effect after certain material supervisory concerns were observed in its gold loan portfolio.

RBI On IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Share Price Target 2024: IIFL Finance stock will remain in focus on 5th March trading session after RBI’s order to cease and desist the company from sanctioning and disbursing new gold loans immediately. But Jefferies has still maintained its BUY call on IIFL Finance stock.

However, the central bank has allowed them to continue its services for existing gold loan portfolios through the usual collection and recovery processes, the RBI said in a statement, reported Zee Business.

Brokerage Firm On IIFL Finance Stock

Jefferies has maintained its BUY call on IIFL Finance’s stock, with a target price of Rs 765, reported ET Now. IIFL Finance stock closed at Rs 595 apiece on BSE, was down 3.85 per cent against its earlier day closing price of Rs 618.85 on Monday.

IIFL Finance Stock History

According to BSE Analytics, IIFL Finance’s stock dropped by 1.74 per cent last month, but it was stable with a positive trend. But if you consider the data of the last three months, there was a decline of 5.39 per cent. If you consider the data of the whole one year, the stock rose by 34 per cent, and over two years, it rose by 105 per cent.

“The RBI has today…Directed IIFL Finance Ltd to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans or assigning/ securitising/ selling any of its gold loans,” it said.

The RBI stated that an inspection of the company was carried out by it with reference to IIFL’s financial position as of March 31, 2023.

“Certain material supervisory concerns were observed in the gold loan portfolio of the company, including serious deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of the gold at the time of sanction of loans and at the time of auction upon default…,” it noted.

These practices, apart from being regulatory violations, also significantly and adversely impact the interest of the customers, the central bank added.

RBI also said that the supervisory restrictions will be reviewed upon completion of a special audit to be instituted by the RBI and after rectification by the company of the special audit findings and the findings of RBI inspection to the satisfaction of the central bank.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.