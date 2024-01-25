Home

Business

IIM Kashipur’s Uttishtha 2024: Mega Congregation Of Agriculture Startups

IIM Kashipur’s Uttishtha 2024: Mega Congregation Of Agriculture Startups

The 2-day Agri Mela Startup Expo is conducted by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development and E-Cell IIM Kashipur.

The Annual Entrepreneurship Summit is expected to witness the participation of over 2000 B-School students.

IIM Kashipur’s Uttishtha 2024: IIM Kashipur, a pioneer in management education, is all set to organise the 7th edition of Uttishtha 2024 from 27th to 28th January 2024. This ‘Agri Mela’ Startup Expo aims to unite agri startups, industry stakeholders, and investors to exchange valuable insights on entrepreneurship, featuring a startup expo and engaging activities. The 2-day ‘Agri Mela’ Startup Expo – Mahakumbh of Agriculture Startups is conducted by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development [FIED] and E-Cell IIM Kashipur, with the support of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, aiming to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and foster innovation and collaboration.

Trending Now

Annual Entrepreneurship Summit is expected to witness the participation of over 2000 B-School students, 20+ VC and entrepreneur talks, 10,000+ visitors, 100+ startups, and the top 10 startups engaging in live pitching [Ran Bhoomi]. On the first day, the summit will feature various enlightening events such as Udaan 7.0 [Pitching Competition], HULT Prize, Live Startup Pitching Competition, Leaders Mantra.

You may like to read

On the second day, Expo Day [Kashipur Mela], focusing on career counselling sessions, cultural showcasing, science fairs, and a celebrity night. These competitions aim to identify potential ideas and provide them a chance to present in front of a panel of prestigious VCs, entrepreneurs, academicians, and angel investors.

Ram Kumar, CEO, IIM Kashipur FIED said, “Over the last seven years, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has supported over 140 startups with funding totalling INR 320 crore thanks to IIM Kashipur’s Uttishtha-‘Agri Mela’ Startup Expo, which has grown to be a significant driver of agri-startup success. The initiative not only encourages creativity but also has a significant positive socioeconomic impact, raising 500,000 farmers’ standards of living and generating employment. These startups are changing the face of Indian business with their creative ideas that are displayed on platforms like ‘Agri Mela,’ showcasing everything from eco-friendly agriculture solutions to sustainable fashion.”

IIM Kashipur’s Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development [FIED], an incubation center, supports startups and has organised 18 start-up boot camps in 13 districts of Uttarakhand in 2022-23, extending its reach to 2500 college students and micro-entrepreneurs.

The incubation center has been successful, achieving several milestones, including 158+ startups, 2000+ direct employment, Rs 340Cr+ funding raised, 75+ start-ups funded, aiding 30 female entrepreneurs, and benefiting over 5 lakh farmers. Start-ups under FIED, such as BIJAK [$34.1 million], LOOPWORM [$3.4 million], and INFYU LABS [$0.24 million] have raised significant funds.

IIM Kashipur has also launched a five-day Open Management Development Programme (MDP) titled ‘Soft Skills for the Workplace of Tomorrow.’ Scheduled from 5th to 9th February 2024, as per the official announcement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.