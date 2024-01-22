Home

Business

IIM Udaipur Hosts First Offline Edition Of, ‘D’Future: India Digital Conclave’; Key Updates

IIM Udaipur Hosts First Offline Edition Of, ‘D’Future: India Digital Conclave’; Key Updates

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur hosted the first offline edition of D'Future: India Digita Conclave atThe Lalit Ashok.

IIM Udaipur Hosts D'Future: India Digital Conclave (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, has successfully hosted the first ever offline edition of D’Future: India Digita Conclave at The Lalit Ashok. The one-day event marks a significant achievement as IIM Udaipur introduced an unparalled platform to explore the ever-evolving digital landscape. Moreover, the event was filled with insightful talks delivered by visionary speakers, who also networked with delegates to delve into the nation’s digital transformation.

Trending Now

Highlights Of ‘D’Future: India Digital Conclave’ Conclave

The conclave commenced with an address by the Director of IIM Udaipur, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, where he highlighted the three themes across the various programs offered by the institute, which are sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

You may like to read

Various dignitaries, including Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and the former CEO of NITI Aayog, also joined the event and addressed the audience. During his speech, he highlighted India’s digital public infrastructure. He also highlighted that by adopting these unique technologies, such as the Aadhar network, mobile phone linkage to bank accounts, UPI, etc., India has significantly brought about a transformation in the lives of its citizens. He further stated that, in just a decade, India has achieved things that would have usually taken more than fifty years.

The address was followed by two insightful presentations by Prof. Christophe Bernard, Researcher and Leader in Epilepsy Studies, and Prof. Ventakesh Babu, professor of IISc Bangalore. These presentations majorly focused on ‘Virtual Digital Brain’ and the latest developments in deep learning and AI image generation, respectively.

‘D’Future: India Digital Conclave’ Conclave: Key Takeaways

After the presentation, a panel discussion was conducted on Digital Disruption: India’s Rise on the Global Tech Stage, which was moderated by Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India. It featured Ajay Vij, Country Managing Director, Accenture India; Daisy Chittilapilly, President, CISCO India & SAARC; and Ramkumar Narayanan, Executive VP, Technology & Services, FIS India & Philippines. The speakers shared their thoughts on various topics, such as deep tech and digital infrastructure.

The second panel discussion of the events was held on the topic Digital Solutions at Scale: Addressing India’s Challenges. The discussion was moderated by Pranay Chulet ,Founder & CEO, Quickr. It featured Mainak Nandi, National Head of Customer Excellence, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Business & Key Initiatives, NPCI, Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO, CENTA and Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director of Operations, Aravind Eye Care. The discussion focused on designing products for India and scaling them across millions.

Add-ons To Offline Event

The event continued with a fireside chat featuring Prakash Iyer, Author of Best Seller, Arvind Iyengar, Chairman & CEO, Sportz Initiatives, and Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO of Hungama Digital Media. The conversation delved into the digital transformation within the entertainment industry and the transformative impact of technology on the fan experience in various sports.

In addition, a ‘Corporate Success Story’ session by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director, Amul showcased Amul’s distinctive cooperative business model. He emphasized how the company’s IT and digitization systems played a pivotal role in propelling the value chain, leading Amul to emerge as a prominent FMCG player in India. Following this, a panel discussion featured K.G Shenoy and Prof. Jijo Mathews, Professor, IIM Udaipur.

The next session featured a video conferencing discussion with Prof. Shankar Prakash, Professor, IIM Udaipur and Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Blume Ventures. The discussion provided insights into India’s venture capital landscape and the challenges it faces.

Purpose Behind ‘D’Future: India Digital Conclave’ Conclave

The event concluded with a ‘Start-Up Show,’ beginning with a presentation by Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, Co-founder and CEO of Skylark Drones, a drone software start-up. The second presentation came from Venkatesh Kumaran, President of Astrome, a tech-based start-up specializing in wireless products for gigabit-speed solutions. Geeta Manjunath, Founder of NIRAMAI Health Analytix, a health start-up focusing on affordable breast cancer scanners, delivered the third presentation. Giritharan Thiruppathirajan, Chief of Staff at Agnikul Cosmos, an India-based rocket manufacturing start-up, concluded the presentations.

IIM Udaipur launched the D’Future India Digital Conclave to redefine discussions around digital transformation and innovation in India. The event aimed to collaboratively explore, envision, and shape the future of digital transformation, showcasing India’s digital capabilities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.