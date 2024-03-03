Home

IIT-KGP Launches ‘Public Bicycle Sharing System’; Here’s How It Works

The eco-friendly project launched by IIT-KGP was funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kharagpur: IIT-Kharagpur has launched a Public Bicycle Sharing System’ (PUBBS) on its campus as part of the premier institute’s initiative to go for non-polluting and green transport, an official said. The cloud-based sharing system is available at a’minor charge’ on a subscription basis so that it can be set up by individuals without specialised equipment and personnel, an institute spokesperson said.

The eco-friendly project is funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and there was a successful demonstration within the campus on a pilot scale last week, the spokesperson told PTI. The mechanism involves a smart electro-mechanical IOT (Internet of Things) module for locking bicycles.

One bicycle-sharing app connects with multiple PUBBS operators, featuring GPS location tracking and theft detection, energy-efficient hardware design and “locking and unlocking with a robotic hardware driver,” IIT-KGP said.

“PUBBS is the first ‘Make in India’ smart lock for bicycle/e-bike sharing systems. Currently, we have manufactured our first batch of smart locks (bluetooth-based), and we plan to deploy the system for the benefit of guests at the Technology Guest House on campus,” Institute director Prof V K Tewari said.

“We will make the system available free of charge initially for a few weeks, and then make it available at a minor charge,” he said.

Prof Debapratim Pandit of the Department of Architecture & Regional Planning, which has developed the ‘Make In India’ software, said, “It has the potential to promote entrepreneurship where the rental and sharing system can be deployed using our cloud-based services.”

