Stockholm: Amid escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, Swedish furniture giant Ikea on Thursday said it is suspending its activities in Russia and Belarus, a move which will affect nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites. The Ikea said it is being done in response to the war in Ukraine.Also Read - 'Let Them Fly On Broomsticks': Russia Halts Supply Of Rocket Engines To US

“The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, Ikea has decided to temporarily pause operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement to AFP. Also Read - Video: 'We Did It,' Ukranians Cheer As They Take Captured Russian Tank On Joyride

The suspension in operations will mainly concern Russia, where the Swedish group has been present since 2000 and is one of the largest Western employers. Also Read - West is Considering 'Nuclear War': Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

On the other hand, the operations in Belarus would also be halted, though the country hosts only a few suppliers and has no shops.

“The devastating war in Ukraine is a human tragedy, and our deepest empathy and concerns are with the millions of people impacted,” the company said.

“These decisions have a direct impact on 15,000 Ikea co-workers, and the company groups will secure employment and income stability and provide support to them and their families in the region,” Ikea said.

As per the statement from the company, 47 suppliers in Russia and 10 in Belarus, would be affected by the decision, which also puts a stop to imports and exports between the two countries.