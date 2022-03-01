New Delhi: Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has declined Tata Sons’ offer to be the new chief executive officer of Air India, according to reports in news agency PTI. On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.Also Read - Operation Ganga: IndiGo To Join Air India For Evacuation Of Stranded Indian In Ukraine

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India "keeping in view national security".

SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is "already sensitive" to the issue and has taken up the matter "very seriously".

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it’s a matter of national security.

“After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships,” he had said.

(With PTI inputs)