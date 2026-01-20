Home

Big boost for India as IMF raises country’s growth forecast after strong performance, mentions China in latest outlook

The IMF, in its statement, has said that world economic growth is projected to be 3.3 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027.

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is highly impressed by the Indian economy. According to the reports, the IMF has revised its earliest forecast and raised the growth estimates for India. The institute has raised India’s economic growth projection for the financial year 2025–26 to 7.3 percent, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than its previous estimate released in October. It is also important to note that the IMF has raised its estimate for India’s GDP growth for FY 2026–27 to 6.4 percent, up from the earlier projection of 6.2 percent.

This information has been shared in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report.

Here are some of the key details:

A major reason for raising India’s growth forecast for 2025 (FY 2025–26) is better-than-expected economic performance in the third quarter and strong momentum in the fourth quarter.

IMF has cautioned that India’s economic growth may witness some moderation in the coming years.

For FY 2026–27 and FY 2027–28, India’s growth rate is projected to remain at 6.4 percent.

As per government data, India’s GDP growth rate stood at 8 percent in the first half of financial year 2025–26 (April to September).

During the July–September quarter, growth was recorded at 8.2 percent.

The Indian economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7.4 percent in the current financial year.

In the previous financial year 2024–25, India’s economic growth was 6.5 percent.

What the IMF said about China

The IMF, in its statement, has said that world economic growth is projected to be 3.3 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027. Economic growth in emerging and developing economies is expected to remain slightly above 4 percent in both these years.

For China, the IMF has raised its economic growth forecast for 2025 by 0.2 percentage points to 5 percent.

