Washington: Even as the economic activities have opened in the country after the unlock process started in many states, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected 9.5% growth rate for India in 2021 and 8.5% for 2022. Notably, this forecast for 2021-22 is lower than the 12.5 per cent growth in GDP that IMF had projected in April before the second wave took a grip. For 2022-23, IMF expects economic growth of 8.5 per cent, larger than the 6.9 per cent it had projected in April.

"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO).

India's economy is gradually recovering from a deep contraction in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (7.3 per cent) and a subsequent severe second wave of COVID-19.

Notably, the IMF has joined a host of global and domestic agencies which have cut India’s growth estimates for the current fiscal. Last month, S&P Global Ratings projected a 9.5 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal and 7.8 per cent in 2022-23.

IMF’s global forecast:

While World Bank sees GDP growth at 8.3 per cent from April 2021 to March 2022, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week downgraded India’s economic growth forecast to 10 per cent from 11 per cent estimated in April.

Another US-based rating agency Moody’s has projected India clocking 9.3 per cent growth in the current fiscal ending March 2022. For 2021 calendar year, Moody’s has cut the growth estimate sharply to 9.6 per cent.

The GDP, which shrank from USD 2.87 trillion in 2019-20 to USD 2.66 trillion in the following year, is estimated to reach around USD 4 trillion in 2024-25.

Overall, the global economy is projected to grow 6 per cent in 2021 and 4.9 per cent in 2022. The 2021 global growth forecast is unchanged from the April 2021 WEO, but with offsetting revisions, the report said.

“The global economic recovery continues, but with a widening gap between advanced economies and many emerging markets and developing economies. Our latest global growth forecast of 6 percent for 2021 is unchanged from the previous outlook, but the composition has changed,” IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a blog post released along with the WEO.

Gopinath said IMF estimates the pandemic has reduced per capita incomes in advanced economies by 2.8 per cent, relative to pre-pandemic trends over 2020-2022, compared with an annual per capita loss of 6.3 per cent a year for emerging market and developing economies (excluding China).

“These revisions reflect important extent differences in pandemic developments as the delta variant takes over. Close to 40 percent of the population in advanced economies has been fully vaccinated, compared with 11 percent in emerging market economies, and a tiny fraction in low-income developing countries,” she wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)