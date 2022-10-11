Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said the global growth is expected to slow further next year as countries are grappled with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. The IMF also said that the world economy has been dealt multiple blows, with the war in Ukraine driving up food and energy prices following the coronavirus outbreak, while soaring costs and rising interest rates threaten to reverberate around the globe. The IMF said 2023 will feel like recession for many countries.Also Read - IMF Warns Worldwide Recession Risks, Urges Policy Action For 'Dangerous New Normal'

"This year's shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic," International Monetary Fund economic counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a blog post accompanying the fund's latest World Economic Outlook.

The 190-country lending agency further added that the global economy would eke out growth of just 2.7% next year, down from the 2.9% it had estimated in July.

However, the IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year a modest 3.2%, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6% expansion. The bleaker forecast was no surprise.

In its latest estimates, the IMF also slashed its outlook for growth in the United States to 1.6% this year, down from a July forecast of 2.3%. It expects meagre 1% U.S. growth next year.

In the IMF’s view, the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, reeling from crushingly high energy prices caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow, will grow just 0.5% in 2023.

The world economy has endured a wild ride since COVID-19 hit in early 2020. First, the pandemic and the lockdowns it generated brought the world economy to a standstill in the spring of 2020.

Then, vast infusions of government spending and ultra-low borrowing rates engineered by the Federal Reserve and other central banks fuelled an unexpectedly strong and speedy recovery from the pandemic recession.

