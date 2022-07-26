Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed global growth forecast again and warned that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked.Also Read - Sri Lanka Leader of Opposition Appeals PM Narendra Modi To 'Keep Helping Sri Lanka'

The IMF in an update of its World Economic Outlook said the global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2 per cent in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6 per cent issued in April. The IMF also added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia. Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: With Economy Collapsed, President And PM Set To Resign, What's Next For Island Nation| Explained

Apart from this, the IMF also slashed its 2023 growth forecast to 2.9 per cent from the April estimate of 3.6 per cent, citing the impact of tighter monetary policy. Also Read - Sri Lanka’s Fuel Stocks About To Run Dry; Country Doesn’t Have Money To Pay For Fuel, Crude Oil Import

The IMF said the world growth had rebounded in 2021 to 6.1 per cent after the COVID-19 pandemic crushed global output in 2020 with a 3.1 per cent contraction.

“The outlook has darkened significantly since April. The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one,” IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a statement.

Moreover, the IMF said its latest forecasts were extraordinarily uncertain and subject to downside risks from Russia’s war in Ukraine spiking energy and food prices higher. This would exacerbate inflation and embed longer-term inflationary expectations that would prompt further monetary policy tightening.

In the statement, the IMF said it now expects the 2022 inflation rate in advanced economies to reach 6.6 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent in the April forecasts, adding that it would remain elevated for longer than previously anticipated.