New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund warned of worldwide recession risks and urged policy action to avoid “dangerous ‘new normal’, according to a report by news agency AFP.Also Read - IMF Says Tightening Actions By Central Banks Will Prevent High Inflation From Becoming Entrenched

The IMF lowered its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better”, The Associated Press reported. Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023. Also Read - Anand Mahindra Says ‘Law Of Karma’ As India Surpasses UK To Become Fifth Largest World Economy