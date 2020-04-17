New Delhi: “India could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures”, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a statement to the IMF’s steering committee. Also Read - Zoa Morani Explains How Yoga Fights COVID-19, Reveals Father Karim Morani Has a Heart Problem

"In the current context of illiquidity and flights to cash, the efficacy of an SDR allocation is not certain, international news agency Reuters quoted Sitharman as saying.

Furthermore, she asserted that most countries rely on national reserves as a first line of defense. "Consequently, extraneous demands for these reserves, not related to domestic monetary and financial stability, would be costly, and hence cannot be supported," the Finance Minister added.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also opposed the new SDR proposal, which would provide all 189 members with new foreign exchange reserves without any condition.

On the other hand, the Finance Minister also attended a plenary meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) through video conferencing, wherein she said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should continue to play a critical role in maintaining the stability of the global financial architecture at a time when the whole world is grappling with the coronovrius pandemic.

Besides, she outlined various measures taken by India to deal with the health emergency. In this regard, she mentioned allocation of $2 billion (Rs 15,000 crore) by the Indian government for strengthening the healthcare system.

The minister also said the Indian government came up with a $23 billion (Rs 1.70 lakh crore) scheme to alleviate the hardship of the poor and the vulnerable, provided relief to firms in statutory and regulatory compliance matters, eased monetary policy and gave three-month moratorium on loan repayment.