New Delhi: As the country is going through a tough time because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday issued date and said the Indian economy is estimated to contract 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 as compared to 4.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal. The ministry said it is mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Over 1.7 Million People Died Due to Air Pollution, India Suffered 1.4% GDP Loss in 2019: Report

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, there was contraction in almost all sectors with the exception of agriculture. Also Read - No Amount Of Government Intervention Adequate For Pandemic-Hit Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore… The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20,” it said.