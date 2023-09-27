Home

Impact of Vibrant Gujarat Summit: State’s GDP Grew at 15% In Past 20 Years

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: The state has witnessed the lowest unemployment rate (2.2%) among other major states in the country in the last 20 years.

PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited a robot exhibition at Science City in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Wednesday and inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Notably, the event will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts on Wednesday.

At this time, let’s have a look at how the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has had an impact on the state’s economic and infrastructural growth in the last 20 years.

Impact of 20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Gujarat

In the last 20 years, the state’s GDP has grown at a CAGR of 15% from 2002-03 to 2022-23. The state has also received cumulative FDI worth USD 51 Bn (2003-2022).

With 33% share in India’s total exports, Gujarat is now home to 100+ Fortune 500 Global companies. Over 13 lakh MSMES (Udyam Registered) have been set up across the value chain in the state.

India’s first Vidya Samiksha Kendra, set up in 2019 by Gujarat Education Department has been deemed as a Global Best Practice by the World Bank.

Moreover, Gujarat also witnessed the lowest unemployment rate (2.2%) among other major states in the country.

Gujarat has now 15.5% share in India’s total renewable energy capacity and it is the first state to produce Nano Liquid Urea.

In the education sector, the state has set up 108 Universities and 30 Medical Colleges (from 9 in 2001). Moreover, Gujarat has also set up world’s first and only Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

What PM Modi Said on Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Taking to X, PM Modi said “Marking two decades of fostering business, innovation and growth! At 10 AM, will be joining the programme to mark 20 years of the @VibrantGujaratSummit, which is a testament to Gujarat’s unwavering commitment to economic development. Over the years, the Summits have brought together key stakeholders across sectors, furthered growth and most importantly, created opportunities for several youngsters of Gujarat.”

Vibrant Gujarat’s official Twitter handle on X posted “Vibrant Gujarat was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (the then Chief Minister of Gujarat) in 2003 with a vision of achieving the inclusive and holistic development of the state. In the last 20 years, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become the foremost choice for investors, not only from India but from all over the world.”

“Today, with the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat is recognized as one of India’s most vibrant states due to its pro-business policies, robust industrial base, and investment-friendly environment,” Vibrant Gujarat posted on X.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 4,505 crore

The Gujarat government, in a statement on Monday, said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

“During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister,” the statement read.

