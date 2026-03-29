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Important news for Credit Card users; These 5 rules will change starting April 1; Find out how youll be affected

Important news for Credit Card users; These 5 rules will change starting April 1; Find out how you’ll be affected

If you do not possess an electricity bill or any other standard documentary proof of residence, your credit card statement can now serve as valid proof of address.

Starting April 1st, the regulations linking credit cards and PAN cards are set to become stricter. (Representational image: freepik)

New Delhi: If you frequently use your credit card for shopping or paying bills, then this news is extremely important for you, as five major rules are going to be implemented regarding their use starting from April 1, 2026. Read about them here. With these changes in tow, the government will keep a close watch on your credit card use and expenditures.

Spend Too Much? You’ll Have to Account for It

If you make payments totalling Rs 10 lakh or more using your credit card within a financial year, be alert. Banks will now report this information directly to the Income Tax Department. Furthermore, if you spend substantial amounts on international travel, those expenses will also be under scrutiny.

Notice from Income Tax Department

If your annual expenditure turns out to be significantly higher than the income you declared in your tax returns, the Income Tax Department may question the source of these funds. You could even receive an official notice regarding this.

No PAN Card? Expect Trouble

Starting April 1st, the regulations linking credit cards and PAN cards are set to become stricter. No bank will issue a new credit card without a valid PAN number. Existing cardholders will also be required to link their cards to their PAN. This means that every expense you make—whether big or small—will now be linked to your tax profile.

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Using an Office Card for Personal Shopping Will Cost You

Many individuals receive a corporate credit card from their employers. Until now, people have often used these cards for occasional personal expenses alongside their official work. However, if you now use your company-issued card to pay for personal shopping, movie tickets, or personal trips, the government will treat such expenditure as additional income on your part.

Pay Your Income Tax Using a Credit Card

You can now bypass the hassle of using net banking or debit cards to pay your income tax and opt to use a credit card instead. If you are facing a cash crunch at the time of filing your taxes, simply make the payment using your card and repay the bank later in instalments. The bank may levy a processing fee for this service, and failure to pay your credit card bill on time could result in hefty interest charges.

Usable as Proof of Address

If you do not possess an electricity bill or any other standard documentary proof of residence, your credit card statement can now serve as valid proof of address. Whether you need to apply for a new PAN card or update details on an existing one, you may submit your latest credit card statement—provided, of course, that it accurately displays your current address.

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