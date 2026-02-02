Home

Imported wines, whiskies and beers like Jameson and Erdinger set to cost less — Here’s why

After India–EU Free Trade Agreement, European wines, beers and spirits are set for major customs duty reductions. Premium liquor brands like Erdinger, Grey Goose and Belvedere may finally slip below psychological price barriers.

Why Jameson, Champagne And Erdinger May Soon Cost Less? Imported wines, whiskies and beers are a dream for Indian alcohol enthusiasts due to their prices. These liquors are mostly reserved for special occasions. For instance, a celebratory bottle of Moët & Chandon costs over Rs 7,000, Jameson Irish Whiskey is priced near Rs 1,800, and even a pint of Erdinger costs Rs 220. However, enjoying these drinks is going to become easier for Indians. Because of the recently signed India–EU Free Trade Agreement, European liquors such as wines, beer and spirits are going to witness significant customs reductions. It simply means that alcohol enthusiasts could soon be paying less for their favourite liquor.

‘Made in Europe’ Jameson And Erdinger Set To Cost Less

Prominent brands such as Jameson and Erdinger are going to cost less in the coming months. Consumers can witness a price cut, while champaign lovers would be able to save Rs1,500 or more per bottle. Premium vodka brand such as Grey Goose and Belvedere will also witness a major cost reduction.

