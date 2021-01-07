New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, prevention is always better than cure. And taking this meaning literally, Air India Express in a ‘first of its kind’ initiative has on Thursday launched robotic technology to clean and disinfect the aircraft interiors at Delhi’s IGI airport. Also Read - When Will India Get Nasal Vaccine Against Coronavirus? Clinical Trials to Begin in Nagpur Soon

Notably, the airline has made a tie up with the ground cleaning agency AISATS to launch the technology in the airport. Also Read - Japan Declares State of Emergency For Tokyo, 3 Nearby Areas as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Issuing a statement, the airline said that it has becomes the first airline in the country to introduce robotic technology to clean and disinfect aircraft interiors. The cleaning process inside the aircraft is carried out by the UV robotic device which is fitted with UV Disinfection Lamping system.

The airline also stated that the robotic device fitted with collapsible arms is designed to disinfect the aircraft seats, under seat areas, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels and cockpit instrumentation area.

Once it runs well for long time, the airline plans to extend the technology for its aircraft operating from other airports in its network.