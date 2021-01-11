New Delhi: Breaking glass ceiling, women in India this New Year seem to be turning over a new leaf. On January 6, India saw its first all-female goods train flag off from Maharashtra and reach Gujarat, becoming the first goods train in India to be ever driven and crewed by women only. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Railways Offers Jobs With Huge Package, Increment | Apply Today

Three women who drove the train included Aakanksha Ray, Udita Verma, and Kumkum Suraj Dongre in a novel move by Western Railway's Mumbai division.

Notably, the goods train was driven by Ray who served as the Goods Guard. An MBA graduate from Indore, Ray was accompanied by Dongre who was the Loco Pilot and Verma who served as the Senior Assistant Loco Pilot.

Ray became the first driver of an all-women-crew goods train and felt that the move might help women break the glass ceiling by taking up jobs and roles that were traditionally reserved for men.

According to updates from Western Railways, the fully loaded goods train was carrying a cargo of 3,686 tonnes in 43 closed wagons, and departed from Vasai Railway Station in Palghar and arrived in Vadodara on Tuesday.

According to 2019 report, nearly five lakh women had applied for jobs in the Railways including the roles of drivers, welders, fitters, and machinists. In comparison, the number of applications for filling railway vacancies from male contenders crossed 42 lakh.

And last year, the Indian Railways hired nearly 500 women as drivers among others in different capacities with a view to challenging gender stereotypes in the railways.

The entire WR and railways department has lauded the initiative and felicitated the three women for their unprecedented achievement.

A few years ago, the Western Railways had its first Motorwoman – Preeti Kumari, for the onerous task of running Mumbai suburban trains, and it has female porters at various stations in the Bhavnagar Division.