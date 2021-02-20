Guwahati: Giving a piece of good news to lakhs of people in Assam, the Indian Railways this week successfully completed the trial run of an electric locomotive in Assam for the very first time. With the successful trial run, the Indian Railways will soon provide electric rail connectivity in the remote northeastern parts of the country. Also Read - Assam: Man Throws Acid on Woman After She Rejects Marriage Proposal; Accused Arrested

Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video in which a WAG9 electric locomotive can be seen conducting a trial on the soil of the state of Assam for the very first time.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which conducted the trial run wrote on Twitter,” RVNL completed an electric loco trial between Bongaigaon-Sorupeta on 18.02.2021. This is the first electric traction in operation in Assam changing the dynamics of train operations in NE region with green energy, efficient and environment-friendly options.”

The development comes at a time when the full operations are under electric traction is being done from the New Jalpaiguri(NJP) station which falls in the state of West Bengal.

Moreover, the Ministry of Railways also aims to transform the whole railway network and electrification has been accorded high priority as a part of the national goal to transform India into a green nation. As per updates, 66% of track length has been electrified by November 2020. On the other hand, the Railways aims to complete electrification of its entire broad-gauge network by 2023. The Railways has also fixed a stiff target of being a net-zero emitter of carbon by 2030 .This includes an ambitious target for complete electrification of IR network by 2023 and an equally ambitious target for generation of renewable energy using Railway’s assets.