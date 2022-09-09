New Delhi: Indian Railways has floated a tender to invite private players to build wheel plant and make wheels for high speed trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Friday. The ‘Make in India’ wheel plant will be set up 18 months and there will be an assured procurement of 80,000 wheels for Rs 600 crore per year, the minister added.Also Read - From 5 Years To 35 Years, Cabinet Approves Policy For Long-term Leasing Of Railway Land

This is for the first time, Indian Railways has floated a tender to invite private players to build a wheel plant and make wheels for high speed trains, the minister said in a press briefing. He also highlighted that the tender will be awarded on condition that the 'Make in India' plant will be an exporter of wheels too, and the export market will be Europe.

Earlier, in May 2022, it was reported that Indian Railways had awarded a contract for the supply of 39,000 Vande Bharat train wheels worth Rs 170 crore to a Chinese company as deliveries from other countries got negatively impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine war