In a major move, FSSAI suspends licence of Matri Drinking Water, orders immediate ban on Venolex Forte

The FSSAI noted that Venolex Forte contains ingredients with pharmacological effects—such as Calcium Dobesilate, Diosmin, and Euphorbia prostrata—which are not included in the list of permitted ingredients under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Foods for Special Dietary Use, Foods for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food, and Novel Food) Regulations, 2022.

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New Delhi: Taking strict action against violations of food safety regulations, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of Tripura-based ‘Matri Drinking Water’. Simultaneously, stern action has been taken against Mohali (Punjab)-based Noble Healthcare, with an immediate ban imposed on its product, ‘Venolex Forte’.

Sharing this information on the social media platform X, the FSSAI stated that this action was taken against both companies due to serious food safety violations. The regulatory body reiterated that monitoring and enforcement in the food sector would continue unabated to safeguard consumer health.

FSSAI has suspended license of M/S Matri Drinking Water, Tripura & has issued prohibition order to M/S Noble Healthcare, Punjab for serious food safety violations.

FSSAI continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors to protect consumer health.#FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/bgoVH0xIEY — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 3, 2026

In the case of Noble Healthcare, the FSSAI has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of Venolex Forte with immediate effect, invoking Section 36(3)(b) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the regulator, several serious irregularities were detected in the product during the investigation. The FSSAI stated that the product contained ingredients not permitted under existing food safety regulations.

The investigation also revealed that the product contained 90 mg of Vitamin C, an amount that appears to exceed the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) prescribed in the 2020 guidelines issued by the ICMR-NIN (Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition).

The FSSAI noted that Venolex Forte contains ingredients with pharmacological effects—such as Calcium Dobesilate, Diosmin, and Euphorbia prostrata—which are not included in the list of permitted ingredients under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Foods for Special Dietary Use, Foods for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food, and Novel Food) Regulations, 2022. The regulatory body also found that the product was being marketed as a “dietary food supplement,” with the FSSAI license number prominently displayed directly beneath its name.

According to the FSSAI, this could create a misconception among consumers that the product had received special approval or endorsement from the food regulator.

Furthermore, the product’s labelling and presentation were found to be misleading. The FSSAI stated that this could lead to confusion regarding the product’s legal and regulatory status and convey a false impression to consumers that it fully complied with all FSSAI standards.

The FSSAI stated that preliminary investigations revealed ‘Venolex Forte’ did not comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder. Based on this, immediate restrictive action has been taken against the product.

(With IANS inputs)