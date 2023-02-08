Now People From These Countries Can Make Payments Using UPI in India | Full List

Home

To begin with, it has been decided that this facility will be extended to passengers from the G-20 countries arriving at select international airports.

New Delhi: Unified Payments Interface or UPI is one of the most remarkable changes that have been brought forth in the Indian financial sector. UPI was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 and over the years, it has emerged as one of the most favourite payment modes in the country with over a billion transactions per month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, after announcing the change in its monetary policy for the last quarter of the fiscal, also announced several major changes in the financial sector — one of them being the permission for “all in-bound travellers to India” the permission to use UPI for merchant payments while they’re in India.

“Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a ubiquitous payment instrument for retail electronic payments in India. An enhancement has recently been made to provide UPI access to non-resident Indians who have international mobile numbers linked to their NRE / NRO accounts. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India also to access UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country.

To start with, this facility will be extended to travellers from the G-20 countries, arriving at select international airports. Going forward, this facility will be enabled across all other entry points in the country. Necessary operational instructions will be issued shortly,” reads the RBI statement.

HERE’S A LIST OF G-20 COUNTRIES EXCLUDING INDIA

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Türkiye United Kingdom United States European Union

India’s UPI, one of the most talked-about payment systems across the globe, helped the country make an exponential jump from the traditional cash payment method. This move by the RBI to expand the scope of the UPI payments to international passengers in India will definitely be a big boost to the financial sector, the technology and the hassle-free payment system in India will be one of the best stories the international passengers will take back home.

